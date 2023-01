WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, January 23, 2023, at 10:00 AM, a special announcement will be made by the City of West Monroe and the Downtown West Monroe Revitalization Group in regards to a new event in West Monroe and a special milestone in the City of West Monroe’s history.

This event will take place at Alley Park which is located in Downtown West Monroe. For more information on this event, you can call 318-396-2600 or email Chornsby@westmonroe.lagov.