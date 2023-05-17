MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) On Saturday, May 20, 2023, the City of Monroe’s Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo announced that the sloth exhibit is now open. This will be the sloth’s 1st time being viewed by the public.

The sloth has been resting and residing for the last couple of months, so they can be accommodated in their new surroundings. The Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo Society and the City of Monroe Zoo employees will be on hand to give more information on when Sloth Encounters will occur within the exhibit.

The event is open to the public and regular admission to the zoo will be required.