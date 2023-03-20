All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On March 19, 2023, the Monroe Police Department responded to a shooting at America’s Best Value Inn on Thomas Road. When officers arrived at the scene, they made contact with a male outside, who was staying inside room 215.

According to officers, there were multiple brass casings on the walkway upstairs. Officers then made contact with 37-year-old Jennifer Rives and her daughter in room 215. Officers began to investigate and located the shooter and the gun.

Officers spoke with the male outside, whose name was in the room’s booking information. According to officers, the male gave them permission to search his room. Officers began to search the room and allegedly found three firearms in a backpack. One of the firearms was a SCCY 9mm which was stolen.

Officers recovered the firearm and other evidence and placed them in a vehicle. According to officers, a separate male involved in the investigation stated that the stolen firearm belonged to Rives. Rives admitted that the firearm did belong to her. She was arrested and transported to Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm.