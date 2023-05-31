WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Ouachita Green Board of Directors announced that Sheila Kay Downhour will become their new director. Sheila Kay has extensive experience in public relations, marketing, and community involvement as a highly qualified branding and communication professional.

Photo courtesy of Ouachita Green

Sheila Kay has worked with a number of companies in the Ouachita Parish area, including Stephens Media Group, The Radio People, and KNOE. Sheila Kay’s most recent work was with Stephens Media Group, where she served as the program director for Sunny 98.3 and promotions director for several stations in this radio family. She was in charge of organizing major events as well as helping publicize many community events.