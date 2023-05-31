WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Ouachita Green Board of Directors announced that Sheila Kay Downhour will become their new director. Sheila Kay has extensive experience in public relations, marketing, and community involvement as a highly qualified branding and communication professional.
Sheila Kay has worked with a number of companies in the Ouachita Parish area, including Stephens Media Group, The Radio People, and KNOE. Sheila Kay’s most recent work was with Stephens Media Group, where she served as the program director for Sunny 98.3 and promotions director for several stations in this radio family. She was in charge of organizing major events as well as helping publicize many community events.
Sheila Kay’s extensive experience in communications combined with her passion for communityTim McIlveene, Ouachita Green Board Chairman
involvement makes her an excellent addition to the Ouachita Green team. We are proud of the important work we have done to improve our community and look forward to continuing those efforts through Sheila Kay’s leadership.