MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday morning, the Salvation Army of Monroe in conjunction with the Robertson family of Duck Commander hosted their national Commanders Fundraising Challenge outside of Hobby Lobby in West Monroe.

Salvation Army officials were challenged by National Commander, commissioner Kenneth Hodder, to raise more money than him while ringing bells for four hours. Ultimately the goal for this challenge is to surpass the national goal of two million dollars.