MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry is helping crackdown on crimes against horse riders. Saddles are popular agricultural items for thieves to prey on because they do not have identifiable marks or serial numbers.

The LDAS Microchip Identification Program provides saddle owners in the state of Louisiana the opportunity to have their saddles registered and identified by using a microchip implant. On April 20, 2023, residents advised that having their saddles microchipped gave them a sense of comfort.