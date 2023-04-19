MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, April 21, 2023, Ruth’s House Resource Center and Councilman Carday Marshall will host a Community Education and Employment Fair at the Emily P. Robinson Recreation Center, which is located at 3504 Jackson Street in Monroe, La. The event will take place from 11 AM to 1 PM.

Photo courtesy of Ruth’s House Resource Center

Attendants will receive education and employment resources from schools and organizations that are ready to recruit and hire applicants. For additional information, be sure to call 318-953-0133.