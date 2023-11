OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a runaway juvenile 15-year-old Nicholas Thibodeaux. According to authorities, Thibodeaux is described as a white male who stands at five feet eight inches and weighs 130 pounds.

Photo courtesy of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

Thibodeaux was last seen wearing a green Bass Pro hoodie. And is known to frequent the West Monroe area. If anyone has any information as to his whereabouts, contact authorities at 318-329-1200.