MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On May 21, 2023, at 4:39 PM, Run for the Wall will make its way to Monroe, La. a veteran’s support organization, that works to promote healing among all veterans and their families.

This will be their 33rd year, riders riding motorcycles can select one of four routes. The Southern route will take riders from California to Washington, D.C., and will make a stop in Monroe, La. Run for the Wall will visit veteran organizations, hospitals, schools, and civic organizations to help share their mission.

A ceremony will be held at Monroe City Hall at 8:00 AM on May 22, 2023, and the public is invited to attend. Over 300 riders are estimated to make a stop in Monroe, La. You can visit their route at https://rftw.us/southern-route-hub/.

"We are honored to host the Run for the Wall riders in Monroe and show them our community," said Claire Stapp, Discover Monroe-West Monroe Sales & Event Developer.

For more information, you can visit monroe-westmonroe.org or rftw.us.