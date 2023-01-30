OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Monroe has released the parade route for the Krewe De Riviere Mardi Gras Parade that will take place on Saturday, February 4, 2023. The direction of the parade and street closures can be seen in the list below:

The parade will start rolling at 5:00 PM. The following road closures will be in place no later than 4:45 PM.

Louisville Avenue will be closed from the bridge to North 6th Street.

North 5th Street will be closed from Louisville Avenue to

Pine Street. Pine Street to Walnut St. will be closed.

Walnut Street to North Grand Street to South Grand Street to Bry Street will be closed.