MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On July 27, 2023, the City of Monroe and the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advised motorists that lane closures on US 165 Northbound between Old Sterlington Road and West Elmwood Drive will begin on Monday, August 7, 2023, at 8 PM. Officials confirmed that the lane closures will take place from 8 PM to 5 AM each day.

The lane closures are due to install the necessary striping for a lane shift at this location.