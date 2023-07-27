MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On July 27, 2023, the City of Monroe and the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advised motorists that lane closures on US 165 Northbound between Old Sterlington Road and West Elmwood Drive will begin on Monday, August 7, 2023, at 8 PM. Officials confirmed that the lane closures will take place from 8 PM to 5 AM each day.
The lane closures are due to install the necessary striping for a lane shift at this location.
The City of Monroe and DOTD appreciates your patience and remind you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment. We would also like to remind motorists that it is unsafe and unlawful to drive onto a closed road past a “road closed” barricade at any time for any reason.The City of Monroe