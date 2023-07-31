OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development informs the public that on US 165 Northbound Ouachita Parish at the railroad grade crossing will be closed and will have a lane shift to the Southbound side. The closure will begin on Friday, August 4, 2023, at 6:00 PM and will reopen on Sunday, August 6, 2023, at 6:00 PM. We appreciate your patience and apologize for the inconvenience.