MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, October 20, 2023, the Intersection of South Grand Street and Allen Avenue will temporarily close due to new cross drains being installed and construction of new catch basins. According to Monroe officials, Allen Street (South Grand Street to Gordon Avenue) will also be closed.

The closure will reportedly last until November 2, 2023, or until further notice. The detour route is Thomas Avenue or Lidell Avenue to Jackson Street.