MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 15, 2023, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced that Texas Avenue (LA 594) is closed at Ouachita Avenue. According to officials, the closure is due to allow the City of Monroe to do emergency repairs.

As for an alternative route, detour signage will be in place. Westbound LA 594 traffic is advised to use Garrett Road to access I-20 to Texas Avenue Exit. Eastbound LA 594 traffic is advised to use the Texas Avenue on-ramp to access I-20 to the Garrett Road exit and then back to LA 594.