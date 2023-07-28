MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Monroe has announced that South Grand Street between the intersections of Peach Street and Pear Street will be closed from August 1, 2023, to August 4, 2023. According to officials, General Contractor, Diamond B, is working with a sub-contractor to replace & repair Storm Drains, and Curbs & Gutters etc.

We understand that this may create a short-term inconvenience. The City of Monroe thanks you in advance for your patience while work is in process and reminds you to please drive with caution while in the construction area. Be on the lookout for work crews and equipment in the work area, and please be mindful of all construction signage in the area. City of Monroe

Detours may be taken at Jackson Street.