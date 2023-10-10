MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Starting on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, South Grand Street between Johnson Street and Jack McEnery Street in Monroe, La. will be closed due to contractors installing a new drainage crossing. Officials confirmed that the closure will last until October 17, 2023, or until further notice.

The detour route is at Thomas Avenue or Forrest Avenue and head east to Lee Avenue or Jackson Street.