MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On June 28, 2023, A portion of Levee Dr., from Pargoud Blvd. to Cuba Blvd., will be closed due to repairs to Bayou Pump No. 3. The repairs will begin at 9 AM and last until 12 PM. Detours may be taken in and out of the area at Forsythe Ave. and Hebert Cole/Deborah Dr.

Photo courtesy of Monroe City

We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience.