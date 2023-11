MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Starting on Friday, November 3, 2023, Pecan Street between South 6th and 5th Street will be closed due to Doetsch working on the sewer line. According to Monroe officials, the contractor is relocating from South 3rd and Beauregard Street.

Closure will last until November 17, 2023, or until further notice. The detour route will turn on South 6th heading south or South 7th to Plum Street heading north.