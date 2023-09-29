UPDATE (09/29/2023): On September 29, 2023, officials of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development confirmed that LA 2033 south of Caples Road in Ouachita Parish after an emergency road closure took place due to a water line break and repair.

OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, September 28, 2023, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advised motorists that, effective immediately, LA 3033 south of Caples Road, approximately 1.5 miles north of LA 34, in Ouachita Parish is closed. According to officials, the closure is due to a water line break and repair.