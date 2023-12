OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, December 16, 2023, there will be an eastbound left lane closure on I-20 over the Ouachita River in Monroe/West Monroe. Officials of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development confirmed that the closure will begin at 9:00 PM and all lanes will be back open to travel before 7:00 AM on Sunday.

The purpose of these lane closures is to allow the maintenance crews to clean the drains and perform routine maintenance.