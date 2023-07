WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Officials of the City of West Monroe have announced that Enterprise Street from Downing Pines Road to Grantham Avenue will be closed beginning Thursday, July 20, 2023, at 7 AM through Wednesday, July 26, 2023. The street closure is a result of city officials making drainage improvements.

For more information on the road closure, be sure to contact West Monroe officials at 318-396-2600.