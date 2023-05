MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Monroe announced that due to work being done on St. Francis Hospital, there will be a temporary road closure. The closure will begin on Thursday morning, May 4, 2023, from 8 AM until 12 PM.

Photo courtesy of City of Monroe

The roads experiencing closures are listed in the photo above. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience at this time.