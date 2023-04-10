MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Monroe and the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced that on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, Old Sterlington Road will be closed to through traffic between Bon Aire Drive and Paige Drive starting at 7 AM. This closure is necessary for the installation of new cross drains for the project.

According to the City of Monroe, the closure is anticipated to take around three days. There has been a detour route established using US Highway 165, Fink’s Hide-A-Way Road, Bon Air Drive, and Northeast Drive. Refer to the slideshow above for a picture of the detour route.