WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 25, 2023, officials of the City of West Monroe announced that a portion of Downing Pines will be closed to traffic from August 28, 2023, to September 11, 2023. Officials also confirmed that the actual road closure will be just east of Industrial Park for a culvert crossing installation. Please refer to the map in this post for the detour route.

For more information, contact officials at 318-396-2600.