UPDATE: As of 10:50 AM, the lockdown placed on Riverbend Elementary School has been lifted. Authorities are still searching for the suspect, who is reportedly wanted for drug-related offenses.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, February 10, 2023, Riverbend Elementary School was placed on lockdown due to deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office being involved in a high-speed chase near the school. As of now, authorities are currently searching for a suspect in the area.

