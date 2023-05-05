OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Mr. Davis has been at Riser Middle School for the past twelve years. His career started in January 2011 as a substitute teacher for the substitute teachers.

Over the past decade, he has held the positions of a Classroom Teacher, LEAP Remediation Teacher, Bus Driver, P.E. Teacher, Head Football Coach, Athletic Director, Head Girl’s Basketball Coach, Administrative Assistant, and Assistant Principal. Now he holds the title of Principal while continuing to drive the bus for the school.

