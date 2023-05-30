All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, May 29, 2023, at approximately 9:20 PM, Louisiana State Police were dispatched to a fatal crash on Interstate 20 westbound near milepost 123. Upon arrival, Troopers noticed that a gray 2006 GMC Yukon crashed in the tree line located north of the roadway.

According to officials, they also observed a motorcycle with severe damage in the grassy area north of the interstate. Officials confirmed that the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased.

The driver of the GMC Yukon was identified as 52-year-old Leon Patrick Jr. Authorities noticed that Patrick’s eyes were red and watery, and his speech was slurred.

Authorities detected a strong odor of alcohol coming from Patrick’s breath. According to authorities, Patrick advised that he hit a bump in the roadway and allegedly admitted to drinking four beers before driving from Rayville, La.

After performing poorly on the Standardized Field Sobriety Test and reportedly, Patrick was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was booked for Careless Operation and Vehicular Homicide.