All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. This article contains content discussing sexual abuse. Viewer’s discretion is advised.

RICHWOOD, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 21, 2022, at approximately 9:30 AM, Richwood Police were dispatched to a residence and made contact with a male subject, who mentioned that his juvenile daughter advised him that she was sexually assaulted. According to the affidavit, the father was advised that Quadre Tippitt allegedly raped the victim while she was staying at her mother’s home a year prior to their discussion.

Police learned that Tippitt also allegedly attempted to rape the victim when she visited her godmother in Houston, Texas in the Summer of 2020. According to reports, Tippitt attempted to assault the victim when her mother exited the home to talk with friends, leaving the juvenile victim and Tippitt alone in the residence. Once the victim’s mother returned inside the home, Tippitt immediately ended his assault.

After the testimonies, authorities went on to obtain an arrest warrant and Tippett was arrested on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. He was charged with First-Degree Rape and his bond was set at $50,000.