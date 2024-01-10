MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe residents share their thoughts on Amazon plans to open a new facility in Monroe.

Once Amazon makes its way to Northeast Louisiana, it will offer job opportunities and economic impact on the community.

“That makes us feel great because I know all about Amazon. It’s great that they will come to Monroe, Louisiana,” one Monroe resident, James Simon said.

City officials announced that the new facility will be located at the intersection of Luffey Drive and I-20 N Frontage Road, and Sast of Louisiana Delta Community College.

This milestone project aims to bring innovation and economic growth to all Northeast Louisiana.

“I feel super proud because it doesn’t only bring more jobs into our community, but it’s also going to keep our residents here in Louisiana, in our communities with jobs that they can stay at,” Monroe resident and Louisiana Delta Community College employee, Julie Salter said.

The 65,000 square foot distribution facility will provide job opportunities from part-time to full-time.

“We definitely need more opportunities like that, more opportunities in Monroe. We need more than that. We need the city to build up more. They bring in more hiring companies to Monroe, so people can make better income and have better lives,” another resident, Vinson Smith said.

Hourly wages for most employees typically range between $17 dollars to $28

“So, I happen to work at Louisiana Delta Community College, and in my position, I do career and job placement. I’m always helping students trying to find jobs and figure out what they want to do with themselves. So, for me, this is a great opportunity, and I’m super excited about it,” Salter added.

“I think this is going to really help the economy, and I know a lot of people, even people that work for the city that I helped to try to get a GED at one time. So, something that will come to the city like this, they will be able to apply for those jobs,” Simon said.

Construction is expected to begin in the next few weeks. The North Louisiana Economic Partnership says they will be sharing more details in the future.