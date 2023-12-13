OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On December 11, 2023, around 1:45 AM, the Ouachita Parish Fire Department responded to a call for a house fire located in the 200 block of Tennessee Street in Monroe, La. Firefighters later located the body of a man in the living room area near the front door. While official identification and cause of death are pending with the parish Coroner’s Office, at this time, the victim is believed to be the 63-year-old homeowner, according to authorities.
Following an assessment of the scene and conducting witness statements, deputies have determined the fire began in the room where the victim was found. While the investigation into the exact cause of the fire continues, deputies have been unable to rule out the possibility of an electrical malfunction associated with improper use of power strips as a potential contributing factor.
When it comes to electrical safety, which is often associated with home heating, it is advised to avoid overloading power strips and long-term, unintended uses of extension cords which include connecting several extension cords to create non-traditional power sources. This can cause overheating and become a fire hazard.
Lastly, deputies were unable to locate working smoke alarms in the home. The SFM wants to stress to all Louisiana residents that smoke alarms have proven to be the difference between life and death in a fire emergency. If you need assistance obtaining smoke alarms for your home, Operation Save-A-Life can help. To learn more about Operation Save-A-Life, or to register for a free smoke alarm, visit our website at lasfm.org or contact your local fire department to request a free smoke alarm installation.Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal