WEST MONORE, La. (KTVE/KARD)- With the start of the new school year underway and the excessive heat still lingering here in the Ark-L-Miss — its creating problems for students and bus drivers as some of the parish school buses have little to no air conditioning.

I’m concerned and confused as to why our local officials have shut down school make it a half day or simply make it mandatory for students to be picked up by cars. Roxie Johnston, Concerned Parent.

Ouachita Parish has about 200 total school buses, and some of them are without air conditioning in this brutal heat wave, raising concerns among parents. Some parents say students are coming home and complaining of symptoms that are related to heat illnesses.

You have kids coming home that are puking, having headaches, nosebleeds, some have even experienced faintness. With nine people that have died within two weeks of this heat wave I think we would want to be proactive instead of reacting and just waiting on something tragic to happen in Ouachita Parish. Roxie Johnston, Concerned Parent.

However, bus drivers for Ouachita Parish schools were given signs to look for if students start to overheat or experience symptoms of extreme heat exposure.

We have given our drivers things to look out for if a child has a red face and appears to be in distress or vomiting is a sign. We have not seen any of that happen but the routes that are the longest are the ones that have air conditioners or those that have packed buses. Roxie Johnston, Concerned Parent.

Air conditioning units will start to be installed in all of the buses by December of this year.