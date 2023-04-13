MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — After having its headquarters in Monroe, La. since the 1970s, reports have mentioned that the headquarters of Lumen Technologies could be consolidated soon.

According to the Ouachita Citizen, a notice was sent to employees of Lumen about the possible consolidation of the company’s headquarters. According to reports, the physical location has become not as important as it was in the past.

In 2015, Lumen Technologies, then known as CenturyLink, opened its Technology Center for Excellence. The company was able to employ over 2,500 people in the area. By 2020, the company employed over 1,700 people in Louisiana after rebranding into Lumen Technologies.

According to the Ouachita Citizen, Lumen’s chief financial officer Chris Stansbury informed Lumen employees that the Technology Center for Excellence’s 300,000-square-foot facility would be less than 25 percent full if all employees assigned to Monroe reported to the center for work.