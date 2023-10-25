MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — From Thursday, October 25, 2023, to Friday, October 26, 2023, LifeShare Blood Centers will be hosting a replenishment drive at the Monroe LifeShare center, located at 2909 Kilpatrick Boulevard in Monroe, La. According to officials, the drive is taking place to assist Sergeant Robert “Dewayne” Crowder who experienced a heart attack while on duty.

Sgt. Crowder is scheduled to have open heart surgery on October 26, 2023. Officials mentioned that Crowder’s surgery may be pushed to October 29, 2023, because there is not enough blood on the shelves at the hospital.

Crowder has been with the Monroe Police Department for 23 years and in law enforcement for approximately 27 years. Officials advised that the targeted units are the following:

O-neg, o-pos alyx

Platelets

(any and all donors are needed regardless of blood type to increase the overall supply of blood for our local hospitals)

Donors are asked to do the following steps prior to donating:

Come to the Monroe Center.

Let the LifeShare representative know you are here to donate for Sgt. Crowder with the Monroe PD.

The drive will take place from 8 AM to 6 PM on October 25, 2023, and from 8 AM to 3 PM on October 26, 2023.