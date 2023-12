MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On Wednesday, December 13, 2023, the Region 8 Community Outreach Team and People United will host an Under the Bridge Winter Coat Drive at 5 P.M. The drop-off location will be at 2101 Tower Drive Monroe, La.

Photo Courtesy of the Region 8 Community Outreach Team and People United

You can call 318-801-5771 or email stolliver@peopleunitedofla.com for more information.