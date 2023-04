MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, the Red, White and Blue Airshow will take place on May 5, 6, and 7, 2023, at the Monroe Airport. The Twilight shows on Friday, May 5, 2023, and Saturday, May 6, 2023, the gates will open at 3:00 PM. For the Airshow on Sunday, May 7, 2023, the gates will open at 11:00 AM.

Photo courtesy of the Red, White and Blue Airshow

For more information about purchasing tickets call 318-362-5540.