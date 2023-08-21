SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The National Weather Service has extended a red flag warning through Tuesday due to continued extreme fire danger.

Conditions across the region including strong winds, low humidity and dry vegetation are creating ideal conditions for fires to break out, according to the NWS. The ArkLaTex remains under an excessive heat warning, with heat index values up to or exceeding 115 degrees in some locations.

Areas included in the red flag warning include:

Caddo Parish

Bossier Parish

Webster Parish

De Soto Parish

Red River Parish

Bienville Parish

Jackson Parish

Ouachita Parish

Sabine Parish

Natchitoches Parish

Winn Parish

Grant Parish

Caldwell Parish

La Salle Parish

Smith County

Gregg County

Harrison County

Cherokee County

Rusk County

Panola County

Nacogdoches County

Shelby County

Angelina County

San Augustine County

The alert is in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday. According to the NWS, “Rapid ignition and spread of wildfires is possible.” Critical to extreme fire weather conditions are affecting the areas near and south of the I-20 corridor of East Texas and Northern and Central Louisiana.