MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, March 23, 2023, The University of Louisiana Monroe will host their Spring Fever 2023 Concert. The event will start at 7:00 PM at the Fant-Ewing Coliseum, where R&B singer Jacquees and special guests Mariah the Scientist and HD4President will perform at the concert this year.

Viewers can find tickets on Eventbrite. Floor seat information can be found in the list below:

The cost for ULM students is $10 for general admission and $15 for floor seats.

The cost for ULM faculty and staff is $15 for general admission and $20 for floor seats.

The cost for the general public is $30 for general admission and $35 for floor seats.