All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On July 12, 2023, around 2:57 PM, officers of the Monroe Police Department were called to a restaurant on Pecanland Mall Drive due to a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers noticed that Darrick Kevin Dillon was nude in the parking lot of the establishment.

According to Monroe Police, they made contact with Dillon while he was sitting in a vehicle. After Dillon got dressed, he was placed under arrest and charged with Obscenity.