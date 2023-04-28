WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In the Major League Fishing General Tire Heavy Hitters Presented by Bass Pro Shops tournament on Friday afternoon, Randy Howell of Guntersville, Alabama, won the $50,000 Berkley Big Bass Bonus for catching the largest bass of the day, weighing six pounds, four ounces, on Caney Creek Reservoir. The win puts Howell into Saturday’s final-day Championship Round on Bussey Brake for a shot at the $100,000 top prize, along with the $100,000 Big Bass Bonus. He caught eight bass weighing 29-4 to take first place.

The six-day all-star event, hosted by Discover Monroe-West Monroe and the Louisiana Office of Tourism, showcases the top 30 pros that qualified via the Bass Pro Tour competing in a no-entry fee tournament for a purse of more than $500,000, including numerous massive Big Bass Bonuses and a payout of $100,000 to the winner.

Man, that was fun, I’ve had so many days lately that aren’t fun. Days that just don’t go right. This year at the Bass Pro Tour at Douglas Lake I was in first place after the first day, and I fell all the way to 21st place and was the first one out of the cut. All I had to do was catch one little scorable bass, and for two hours I couldn’t catch one. So, days like that are the days that frustrate you, but days like today are what make it all worth it. Randy Howell

Howell did not believe his six pound, four ounce Big Bass in Period 2 would become the Knockout Round $50,000 Big Bass winner. As of now, the anglers who place 1st through 8th in the Knockout Round advance to Saturday’s Championship Round.

The Championship Round will feature Group A Qualifying Round winner Bryan Thrift, Group B Qualifying Round winner Brent Ehrler, and the top eight anglers from the Knockout Round competing in a final-day shootout for the top prize of $100,000 along with the $100,000 Berkley Big Bass Bonus.

The top eight pros from the Knockout Round that advance to Saturday’s Championship Round on Bussey Brake are:

1st: Randy Howell, Guntersville, Ala., eight bass, 29-4

2nd: Dakota Ebare, Brookeland, Texas, 10 bass, 28-10

3rd: Edwin Evers, Talala, Okla., seven bass, 23-0

4th: Ryan Salzman, Huntsville, Ala., five bass, 17-9

5th: Josh Bertrand, Queen Creek, Ariz., four bass, 13-13

6th: Alton Jones, Jr., Waco, Texas, four bass, 12-5

7th: Andy Morgan, Dayton, Tenn., four bass, 10-15

8th: Bradley Roy, Lancaster, Ky., three bass, 10-7

They’ll be joined by Qualifying Round Winners:

Group A: Bryan Thrift, Shelby, N.C.

Group B: Brent Ehrler, Redlands, Calif.

Eliminated from competition after the Knockout Round on Caney Creek Reservoir are:

9th: Casey Ashley, Donalds, S.C., three bass, 8-11

10th: Chris Lane, Guntersville, Ala., two bass, 6-12

11th: Jacob Wheeler, Harrison, Tenn., two bass, 4-4

12th: Dustin Connell, Clanton, Ala., one bass, 2-12

13th: Kevin VanDam, Kalamazoo, Mich., one bass, 2-2

14th: Jordan Lee, Cullman, Ala., zero bass, 0-0

If you would like to access the full results from the tournament, CLICK HERE.