MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Child safety advocates are wearing blue nationwide, as March 31st is Wear Blue Day to raise awareness for child abuse and neglect prevention. According to the Department of Children and Family Services, 2,104 child abuse cases were investigated in February in Louisiana.

Whenever children experience adverse childhood experiences that can impact them not just mentally and physically but also throughout their life span. So by taking a proactive approach by making sure that families have access to parenting and other resources. that can help to reduce ummm the impacts of child abuse and neglect. Amy Clancy, Director of early childhood for Children’s Coalition

There are many preventive programs the Children’s Coalition provides through the family resource center, including free parenting classes. The parenting classes last eight weeks, and other programs meet the needs of children and caretakers or parents.

We hold their hands through the process, we’re a support system for them we treat them as if they are family. because i have been in a situation where i had to take care of my nephew and we didn’t have any community resources at all. Cassandra Sanders, Family Resource Program Director.

Adrian Talton- Shaw shared how these resources have helped her and her granddaughter.

One of the biggest things that happens with child abuse is alot of the time comes from poverty. umm as much it comes from a lack of education and a lack of awareness umm a lack of parenting skills. Sometimes the frustration that parents experience is born out of their inability. Sometimes it also comes as a result of different kinds of mental illnesses or behavioral types of problems that parents have and thats the experience that my grand daughter had….The children’s coalition has been able to help me to provide for those needs for my family.” Adrian Talton-Shaw

If you know a child experiencing abuse or neglect, call the Department of Children’s and Family Services at 1-855-4LA-KIDS (1-855-452-5437).