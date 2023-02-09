All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Monroe man is behind bars after authorities conducted a prostitution investigation in Ouachita Parish, La.

On February 8, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were conducting a prostitution investigation in Monroe, La. when they made contact with a female subject, who was engaged in prostitution. While deputies spoke with the female subject, a male subject contacted her and requested her to engage in sexual intercourse in exchange for money.

NBC 10 learned that the male subject was identified as 36-year-old Artiss Lamar Williams. According to deputies, Williams allegedly arrived at the female’s location and was taken into custody without incident.

According to Williams, he has met with the female subject on multiple occasions and engaged in sexual intercourse in exchange for money. Authorities went on to learn that Williams had an arrest warrant for other charges.

He was arrested and charged with Soliciting Prostitution.