All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, July 17, 2023, at 11:17 PM, officers of the West Monroe Police Department observed a vehicle making a traffic violation and initiated a traffic stop at South 5th Street and Stewart Avenue. During the traffic stop, officers made contact with 32-year-old Jimmy Lee Lyons Jr. and detected a strong marijuana odor coming from the vehicle.

According to West Monroe Police, the owner of the vehicle gave authorities consent to search the car and officers observed loose marijuana on Lyons’s lap. After asking Lyons to exit the vehicle multiple times, he was placed under arrest.

Police went on to search Lyons and located several different amounts of marijuana and crack cocaine. According to authorities, Lyons allegedly mentioned that someone set him up after authorities discovered the narcotics.

Lyons was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance. His bond was set at $11,000.