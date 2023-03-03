KTVE - myarklamiss.com
Photo courtesy of the Sterlington Police Department
by: Kevin Dudley, Jr.
Posted: Mar 3, 2023 / 09:59 AM CST
Updated: Mar 3, 2023 / 09:59 AM CST
STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, March 3, 2023, officers of the Sterlington Police Department visited Sterlington Elementary School to read books to students.
According to the officers, they enjoyed spending time with the students.
