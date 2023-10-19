All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 19, 2023, Monroe Police were dispatched due to a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers made contact with two victims who mentioned that 40-year-old Khakenya Moy allegedly pointed a pistol at victim #2 and struck victim#1 in the back of his head with the firearm, causing a laceration.

According to the affidavit, officers went on to make contact with Moy on Crescent Drive and Moy allegedly advised authorities that she invited victim #2 into the home to talk about an altercation that took place between her daughter and victim#1.

Moy mentioned that a fight took place and she went to her bedroom to get a firearm to get the victims out of her residence. Moy was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Firearm and Aggravated Battery.