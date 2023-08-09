All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 5, 2023, Monroe Police were dispatched to a truck stop on Highway 594 in reference to a welfare concern. According to police, the manager of the truck stop reported that a male subject walked into the establishment and took a seat at a table, placing a handgun on the table.

Upon officers’ arrival, the manager mentioned that they were advised by customers that the male subject had a gun on the table and the manager approached the male subject. Once the manager approached the subject, his firearm was disassembled and 7 9mm rounds were sitting on the table.

After the subject was asked to leave the premises, the male subject left the store; however, he allegedly returned to the establishment doing the same acts. The male subject was identified as Joshua David Ford and he was arrested for Terrorizing and Negligent Carrying of a Concealed Handgun.