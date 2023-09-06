All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at 11:21 PM, officers of the West Monroe Police Department were called to Motel 6 on Constitution Drive in reference to a possible robbery. Prior to the officers’ arrival, they observed the suspect vehicle fleeing from the scene on Thomas Road at Dawn Lane.

According to the affidavit, occupants inside the vehicle were detained. Officers then arrived at Motel 6 and made contact with the victim, who advised that he was approached by two male subjects that he knew and his ex-girlfriend, 59-year-old Wanda Cobb.

The victim then advised officers that Cobb allegedly told him, “Give me some money.” After the victim refused to give Cobb money, he was allegedly struck in the face by her. Next, Cobb allegedly advised 21-year-old Patrick J. Williams to go into the victim’s pockets to get money.

According to officers, they were informed that Williams punched the victim until he fell on the ground and then allegedly took the victim’s wallet. Once the victim stood up to defend himself, Cobb, Williams, and 33-year-old Lacourtney Landrum allegedly assaulted the victim and fled the scene in a vehicle.

Police questioned Cobb and she allegedly advised that the victim stole $60 from her earlier that day and she was at the motel to retrieve the money. Initially, Cobb allegedly advised authorities that she reached inside the victim’s pants and grabbed his wallet during the alleged robbery; however, she later changed her story by mentioning that the victim gave her the wallet.

Police also made contact with Landrum and he advised that he was not involved in the alleged robbery and he did not observe a physical altercation. The three suspects were arrested and charged with Simple Robbery.