MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, January 14, 2024, at 9 AM, Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc.’s Monroe Chapter, Queens of Tomorrow, and others will meet at the Tabatorium for the Pink & Blue MLK National Day of Service. The event will assemble and distribute care packages for senior citizens in the area.

Nursing Home Administrators/Rehabilitation Administrators are invited to pick up bags to take to the senior citizens in their facilities. The Tabatorium is located at 311 North 9th Street in Monroe, La.

If you would like to donate items, call 318-680-6340 or 318-914-9540.