MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The University of Louisiana Monroe chapter of Phi Kappa Phi, a national collegiate honor society, recently made a donation of books and classroom items to the Emily Williamson Laboratory School on the campus of ULM.

According to officials, Phi Kappa Phi donated over 300 items, including children’s books and classroom items, to the school. The items were collected as part of Phi Kappa Phi’s Fall 2022 Service Project.

Our chapter initially chose a children’s book drive as a way to support EWLS and promote the PKP motto ‘Let the love of learning rule humanity. Phi Kappa Phi President Chole Beaver Assistant Director of Assessment and Evaluation at ULM

The Emily Williamson Laboratory School was transferred to the first floor of the ULM SUB in February 2023 after a fire damaged the building in October 2022, according to officials. All of the books and most classroom items at EWLS were destroyed or damaged by the fire.