MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 22, 2023, around 12:20 AM, officers with the Monroe Police Department responded to Parkview Apartments in reference to a shooting. A 60-year-old woman, Rebecca Jones, was killed as a result of the shooting. An arrest warrant for Second Degree Murder for LaQuanta Lynch has been obtained by the Monroe Police Department.

Photo courtesy of Monroe Police Department

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of LaQuanta Lynch, please contact the Monroe Police Department at (318) 329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318) 388-2274.