WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On Friday, May 5, 2023, the West Monroe City Hall invites the community to take part in Parklet Day with Mayor Staci. A parklet is a public space that is converted from curbside parking spaces into vibrant community spaces. In addition, a special presentation will be made at noon in celebration of the City of West Monroe’s 140th Birthday.

Photo courtesy of the West Monroe City Hall

The event will start from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM in the parking lot of West Monroe City Hall, located at 2305 North 7th Street. The public will be able to meet with Mayor Mitchell and attendees will be able to enjoy free tacos in honor of Cinco de Mayo. Tacos are offered on a first-come, first-served basis in a limited quantity.